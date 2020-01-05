Timothy S. Cabral Sells 464 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VEEV opened at $142.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.42. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $176.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,120,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,821,000 after acquiring an additional 156,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,097,000 after acquiring an additional 35,850 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,054,000 after acquiring an additional 569,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,413,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

