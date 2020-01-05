APN Property Group Ltd. (ASX:APD) Insider Christopher Aylward Acquires 113,784 Shares

APN Property Group Ltd. (ASX:APD) insider Christopher Aylward purchased 113,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$69,408.24 ($49,225.70).

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. APN Property Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of A$0.42 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of A$0.63 ($0.45). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.52. The stock has a market cap of $195.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09.

APN Property Group Company Profile

APN Property Group Limited operates as a real estate investment fund manager in Australia and internationally. It operates through Real Estate Securities Funds, Industrial Real Estate Fund, Direct Real Estate Funds, and Investment Revenue segments. The company manages open ended properties securities funds, listed property trusts, fixed term Australian funds, and wholesale funds.

