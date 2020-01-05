APN Property Group Ltd. (ASX:APD) Insider Christopher Aylward Acquires 113,784 Shares

APN Property Group Ltd. (ASX:APD) insider Christopher Aylward purchased 113,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.61 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$69,408.24 ($49,225.70).
The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. APN Property Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of A$0.42 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of A$0.63 ($0.45). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.52. The stock has a market cap of $195.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09.
APN Property Group Company Profile
