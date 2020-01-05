Insider Buying: Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Major Shareholder Buys $79,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 2nd, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,141.58% and a negative return on equity of 383.58%. On average, analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

