Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading Down 1.3%

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) was down 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $115.55 and last traded at $114.71, approximately 13,827 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 434,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup set a $130.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.63 and its 200 day moving average is $96.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.49 and a beta of 2.17.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.13). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 2,698.66%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $284,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $284,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $311,622.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at $542,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

