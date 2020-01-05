Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Down 1.2%

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) was down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $14.98, approximately 11,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 624,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOVE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. Lovesac’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lovesac Co will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 14,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $208,079.40. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause purchased 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $100,399.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,377.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,776 shares of company stock valued at $345,304 in the last three months. Company insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 196.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 153.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

