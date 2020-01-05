Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Down 1.2%

Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) was down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $14.98, approximately 11,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 624,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOVE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. Lovesac’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lovesac Co will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 14,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $208,079.40. Also, COO Albert Jack Krause purchased 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $100,399.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,377.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,776 shares of company stock valued at $345,304 in the last three months. Company insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 196.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 153.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

