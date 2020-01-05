JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Up 1.8%

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) shot up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.76 and last traded at $38.42, 996,149 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,897,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on JD. ValuEngine raised shares of JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 590,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 309,862 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in JD.Com by 325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,867,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after buying an additional 3,722,495 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in JD.Com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

