Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 311,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,265,141 shares.The stock last traded at $8.15 and had previously closed at $8.33.
DB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.01.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 68.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 34.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 121.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 337.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 38.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 85,546 shares during the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.
