Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 311,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,265,141 shares.The stock last traded at $8.15 and had previously closed at $8.33.

DB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank AG will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 68.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 34.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 121.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,485 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 337.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 38.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 85,546 shares during the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

