SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.40

Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.40 and last traded at $44.40, with a volume of 4355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.77.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2452 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,352,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,438,000 after buying an additional 533,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 160.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 304,480 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 58,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 55,822 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PSK)

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.