Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc (CVE:RUM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and a PE ratio of 0.35.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juices, soft drinks, and ice and giftware products. As of May 16, 2018, it owned and operated 33 private liquor stores.

