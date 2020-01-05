Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.41

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.41 and last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 13843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SASR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.70 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 27.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 92.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 124,048 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

