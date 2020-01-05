KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.92

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Shares of KP Tissue Inc (TSE:KPT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.92 and last traded at C$9.83, with a volume of 13572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on KPT. CIBC lifted their target price on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.00. The company has a market cap of $94.28 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$369.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$369.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KP Tissue Company Profile (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

