General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 336,680 shares.The stock last traded at $0.25 and had previously closed at $0.26.

GMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.75 target price on shares of General Moly in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Moly stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,411 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of General Moly worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

General Moly Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

