Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 34,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 421,940 shares.The stock last traded at $19.04 and had previously closed at $18.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 679,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 98,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Selling: Heartland Financial USA Inc EVP Sells 807 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Heartland Financial USA Inc EVP Sells 807 Shares of Stock
Ann Mather Sells 32 Shares of Alphabet Inc Stock
Ann Mather Sells 32 Shares of Alphabet Inc Stock
Community Financial Corp CEO Purchases $49,145.13 in Stock
Community Financial Corp CEO Purchases $49,145.13 in Stock
Insider Selling: Ingenia Communities Group Insider Sells 10,286 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Ingenia Communities Group Insider Sells 10,286 Shares of Stock
Timothy S. Cabral Sells 464 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc Stock
Timothy S. Cabral Sells 464 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc Stock
APN Property Group Ltd. Insider Christopher Aylward Acquires 113,784 Shares
APN Property Group Ltd. Insider Christopher Aylward Acquires 113,784 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report