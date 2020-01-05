Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 34,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 421,940 shares.The stock last traded at $19.04 and had previously closed at $18.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 679,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 98,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.