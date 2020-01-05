Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Trading 9.6% Higher

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST)’s stock price traded up 9.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.75, 17,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 110,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capstone Turbine has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 80.80% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Capstone Turbine by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 43,859 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Capstone Turbine by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 818,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Capstone Turbine by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,045 shares during the period.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

