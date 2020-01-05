Valdor Technology International (CVE:VTI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Valdor Technology International Inc. (CVE:VTI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 15750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $291,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

About Valdor Technology International (CVE:VTI)

Valdor Technology International Inc operates as an optical fiber components company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells passive fiber optic components. Its products include harsh-environment 1:32 splitters for telecom and fiber to the home markets; and Impact Mount technology to provide conventional fiber optics connectivity.

