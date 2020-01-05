CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.16

CANEX Metals Inc (CVE:CANX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 151390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 million and a PE ratio of -150.00.

CANEX Metals Company Profile (CVE:CANX)

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Cariboo gold property located in the southeast of Quesnel, British Columbia; and Gibson Property covering an area of 887 hectares located in northwest of St.

