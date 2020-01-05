Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviva, Inc. is focused on the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company’s portfolio of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited, including RELVAR(R)/BREO(R) ELLIPTA(R) and ANORO(R) ELLIPTA(R). Innoviva, Inc., formerly known as Theravance, Inc., is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on INVA. ValuEngine raised Innoviva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Innoviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 110.18 and a quick ratio of 110.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.51. Innoviva has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $20.54.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $65.38 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 168.69% and a net margin of 141.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Innoviva by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Innoviva by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Innoviva by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Innoviva by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Innoviva by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

