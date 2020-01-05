Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

MXCYY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Metso Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Metso Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MXCYY opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77. Metso Oyj has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Metso Oyj had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Metso Oyj will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

