Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SCGLY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded Societe Generale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Societe Generale stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.11. Societe Generale has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter. Societe Generale had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 12.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Societe Generale will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

