Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
SCGLY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded Societe Generale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Societe Generale stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.11. Societe Generale has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.
Societe Generale Company Profile
Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.
See Also: Forex
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.