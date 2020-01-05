VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VWAGY. DZ Bank cut shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

VWAGY opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

