SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SKHSY stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that SEKISUI HOUSE L/S will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

