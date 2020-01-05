ValuEngine Downgrades ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) to Hold

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

IWSY opened at $0.33 on Friday. ImageWare Systems has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

