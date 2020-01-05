ValuEngine Downgrades HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to Strong Sell

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $4.00 on Friday. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.06.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

