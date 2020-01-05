ValuEngine Downgrades HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to Strong Sell

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HENNES & MAURIT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $4.00 on Friday. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.06.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HENNES & MAURIT/ADR will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENNES & MAURIT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Metso Oyj Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Metso Oyj Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Societe Generale Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Societe Generale Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine
SEKISUI HOUSE L/S Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
SEKISUI HOUSE L/S Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
ValuEngine Downgrades ImageWare Systems to Hold
ValuEngine Downgrades ImageWare Systems to Hold
Udg Healthcare Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Udg Healthcare Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report