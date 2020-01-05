Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teijin Adr Rep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TINLY stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.09. Teijin Adr Rep has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50.

About Teijin Adr Rep

Teijin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in advanced fibers, plastics and films, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Materials Business Field and Healthcare Business Field. The company offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, polyester, polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), and flame-resistant fibers; artificial leather; carbon fibers and intermediate materials; LIB separators; and carbon fiber reinforced composites.

