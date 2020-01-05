Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGSVY opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $276.50 million during the quarter. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA had a negative net margin of 12.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%.

About Petroleum Geo-Services ASA

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides geophysical services. The company operates through three business units: Sales & Imaging, New Ventures, and Operations & Technology. It offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies.

