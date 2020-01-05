ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

ZLNDY stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 228.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

