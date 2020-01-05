USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital upgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on USA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on USA Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. USA Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USAT opened at $7.19 on Friday. USA Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that USA Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 165,000 shares of USA Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,197,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 247,189 shares of company stock worth $1,750,099 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,015,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,839,000 after acquiring an additional 215,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after acquiring an additional 339,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 205,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

