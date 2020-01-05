Head to Head Contrast: Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) & Akorn (OTCMKTS:AKRX)

Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) and Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Basilea Pharmaceutica alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Basilea Pharmaceutica and Akorn, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basilea Pharmaceutica 0 0 1 0 3.00 Akorn 0 2 1 0 2.33

Akorn has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 335.90%. Given Akorn’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akorn is more favorable than Basilea Pharmaceutica.

Profitability

This table compares Basilea Pharmaceutica and Akorn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basilea Pharmaceutica N/A N/A N/A Akorn -53.62% -19.95% -4.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Akorn shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Akorn shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Basilea Pharmaceutica has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akorn has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Basilea Pharmaceutica and Akorn’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basilea Pharmaceutica $103.15 million 5.72 -$19.67 million N/A N/A Akorn $694.02 million 0.24 -$401.91 million ($0.36) -3.61

Basilea Pharmaceutica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akorn.

Summary

Basilea Pharmaceutica beats Akorn on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basilea Pharmaceutica

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers isavuconazole, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, the European Union, and internationally under the Cresemba brand. The company also provides ceftobiprole, an intravenous antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community and hospital-acquired pneumonia, excluding ventilator-associated pneumonia under the Zevtera name in European and various non-European countries. In addition, it engages in developing Derazantinib, an orally administered small molecule inhibitor, which is in a clinical study for the treatment intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, a form of biliary tract cancer; BAL101553, a tumor checkpoint controller drug for tumor types unresponsive to standard therapeutics; and BAL3833, an orally available small-molecule drug candidate for use as a panRAF/SRC kinase inhibitor targeting cell signaling pathways. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment offers generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants; and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals, nasal sprays, and otics. Its primary products include Akten, a topical ocular anesthetic gel; AzaSite, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial conjunctivitis; Cosopt, Cosopt PF, Betimol, and Zioptan, which are used in the treatment of glaucoma; and Xopenex inhalation solution used in the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets OTC products for the treatment of dry eye under the TheraTears brand. It also markets other OTC consumer health products comprising Mag-Ox, a magnesium supplement; and the Diabetic Tussin line of cough and cold products. In addition, this segment offers a portfolio of animal health products, such as Anased and VetaKet veterinary sedatives; Tolazine and Yobine sedative reversing agents; and Butorphic, a pain reliever. Akorn, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basilea Pharmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.