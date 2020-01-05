OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) vs. Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Head to Head Comparison

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OGE Energy and Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy 1 5 1 0 2.00 Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 6 2 0 2.25

OGE Energy presently has a consensus target price of $42.60, indicating a potential downside of 3.34%. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus target price of $41.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.77%. Given OGE Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Profitability

This table compares OGE Energy and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy 19.94% 11.20% 4.17% Brookfield Renewable Partners 9.26% 1.72% 0.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.7% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of OGE Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OGE Energy and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy $2.27 billion 3.89 $425.50 million $2.12 20.79 Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.98 billion 2.78 $62.00 million $0.13 355.92

OGE Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Renewable Partners. OGE Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Renewable Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

OGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. OGE Energy pays out 73.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out 1,584.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. OGE Energy has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

OGE Energy has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OGE Energy beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. Its service area covers 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas, including Oklahoma City in Oklahoma; and Fort Smith, Arkansas. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment engages in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services primarily to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution systems, including 11 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,616 megawatts; and transmission systems comprising 52 substations and 5,100 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution systems include 345 substations; 29,345 structure miles of overhead lines; 2,940 miles of underground conduit; and 10,932 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,786 structure miles of overhead lines, 297 miles of underground conduit, and 685 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

