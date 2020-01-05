Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Financial Comparison

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and Baker Hughes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Energy Technologies 0 8 1 0 2.11 Baker Hughes 0 0 5 0 3.00

Forum Energy Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 53.63%. Baker Hughes has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.95%. Given Forum Energy Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Forum Energy Technologies is more favorable than Baker Hughes.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forum Energy Technologies and Baker Hughes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Energy Technologies $1.06 billion 0.19 -$374.08 million $0.02 89.50 Baker Hughes $22.88 billion 1.15 $195.00 million $0.66 38.85

Baker Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Forum Energy Technologies. Baker Hughes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forum Energy Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Forum Energy Technologies and Baker Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Energy Technologies -91.13% -0.34% -0.18% Baker Hughes 0.89% 1.19% 0.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Baker Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Baker Hughes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Forum Energy Technologies has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baker Hughes has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baker Hughes beats Forum Energy Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications. This segment offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tools, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of downhole cable protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, industrial heat exchanger and cooling systems, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production and process equipment; and a range of industrial and process valves. The company was formerly known as Forum Oilfield Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. in August 2010. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies. The company's Oilfield Equipment segment designs and manufactures products and services, including pressure control equipment and services, subsea production systems and services, drilling equipment, and flexible pipeline systems; and onshore and offshore drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms, as well as provides a range of services related to onshore and offshore drilling activities. Its Turbomachinery & Process Solutions segment provides equipment and related services for mechanical-drive, compression, and power-generation applications across the oil and gas industry. Its product portfolio includes drivers, compressors, and turnkey solutions; and pumps, valves, and compressed natural gas and small-scale liquefied natural gas solutions. This segment serves upstream, midstream, onshore and offshore, industrial, engineering, procurement, and construction companies. The company's Digital Solutions segment provides sensor-based measurement, non-destructive testing and inspection, turbine, generator and plant controls, and condition monitoring, as well as pipeline integrity solutions for a range of industries, including oil and gas, power generation, aerospace, metals, and transportation. It serves through direct and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Baker Hughes, a GE company and changed its name to Baker Hughes Company in October 2019. Baker Hughes Company is based in Houston, Texas.

