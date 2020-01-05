Financial Comparison: K12 (NYSE:LRN) versus Creative Learning (NYSE:CLCN)

K12 (NYSE:LRN) and Creative Learning (OTCMKTS:CLCN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

K12 has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Learning has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares K12 and Creative Learning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets K12 3.50% 5.75% 4.43% Creative Learning 29.94% -68.37% 61.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for K12 and Creative Learning, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score K12 0 0 4 0 3.00 Creative Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A

K12 currently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.45%. Given K12’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe K12 is more favorable than Creative Learning.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares K12 and Creative Learning’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio K12 $1.02 billion 0.82 $37.21 million $0.91 22.35 Creative Learning $2.42 million 0.47 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

K12 has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Learning.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of K12 shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of K12 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Creative Learning shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

K12 beats Creative Learning on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About K12

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; Middlebury interactive languages; Stride; and the Big Universe literacy solution. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual K-8 online courses and supplemental educational products directly to families. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Creative Learning

Creative Learning Corporation provides educational and enrichment programs under the Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios trade names in the United States and internationally. The company's programs are offered to children ages 3 to 13+, which include in-school workshops, and after-school and pre-school classes, as well as classes for home-schooled children; and camps, birthday parties, and special events that are designed to enhance and enrich the traditional school curriculum, trigger young children's lively imaginations, and build self-confidence. As of September 30, 2017, it had 531 Bricks 4 Kidz and Sew Fun Studios franchises, 30 Bricks 4 Kidz master franchises, and 91 Bricks 4 Kidz sub-franchises operating in 44 countries. Creative Learning Corporation was founded in 2009 and is based in St. Augustine, Florida.

