Critical Survey: SINO LD LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) and Alexander’s (OTCMKTS:ALX)

SINO LD LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SINO LD LTD/S and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINO LD LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Alexander’s 24.39% 20.30% 4.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SINO LD LTD/S and Alexander’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINO LD LTD/S $1.37 billion 7.53 $1.79 billion N/A N/A Alexander’s $232.82 million 7.30 $32.84 million N/A N/A

SINO LD LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s.

Dividends

SINO LD LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Alexander’s has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

SINO LD LTD/S has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SINO LD LTD/S and Alexander’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINO LD LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Alexander’s beats SINO LD LTD/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SINO LD LTD/S

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates in six divisions: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office/retail buildings, industrial buildings, car parks, hotels, and residential buildings. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, notes issue, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, share investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2018, the company had a land bank of approximately 21.9 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

