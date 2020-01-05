CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) & Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Head-To-Head Contrast

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) and Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CEMIG and Nextera Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEMIG 1 1 2 0 2.25 Nextera Energy Partners 0 0 6 0 3.00

Nextera Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $53.92, suggesting a potential upside of 3.25%. Given Nextera Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nextera Energy Partners is more favorable than CEMIG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of CEMIG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CEMIG has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextera Energy Partners has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CEMIG and Nextera Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEMIG 17.24% 31.98% 9.30% Nextera Energy Partners -16.67% -2.49% -1.27%

Dividends

CEMIG pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Nextera Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Nextera Energy Partners pays out 71.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nextera Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Nextera Energy Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CEMIG and Nextera Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEMIG $5.91 billion 0.83 $476.61 million N/A N/A Nextera Energy Partners $771.00 million 4.12 $192.00 million $2.91 17.95

CEMIG has higher revenue and earnings than Nextera Energy Partners.

Summary

Nextera Energy Partners beats CEMIG on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

