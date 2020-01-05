Paul L. Kessler Buys 411,294 Shares of Wizard World Inc (OTCBB:WIZD) Stock

Wizard World Inc (OTCBB:WIZD) major shareholder Paul L. Kessler acquired 411,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $102,823.50. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wizard World Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

Wizard World Company Profile

Wizard Entertainment, Inc produces pop culture live multimedia conventions in the United States. Its live multimedia conventions provide a social networking and entertainment venue for enthusiasts of movies, TV shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming, comic books, anime, and graphic novels.

