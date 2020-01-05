Tricia Borga Suvari Sells 1,308 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $104,352.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,003.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tricia Borga Suvari also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 2nd, Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,434 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $229,185.16.
  • On Friday, November 1st, Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,327 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $161,193.15.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $82.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 14.95.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBT. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,707,000 after purchasing an additional 572,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,258,000 after purchasing an additional 485,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,271,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,069,000 after purchasing an additional 392,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,368,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Paul L. Kessler Buys 411,294 Shares of Wizard World Inc Stock
Paul L. Kessler Buys 411,294 Shares of Wizard World Inc Stock
Tricia Borga Suvari Sells 1,308 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc Stock
Tricia Borga Suvari Sells 1,308 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc Stock
Insider Buying: Pan Orient Energy Corp. Insider Buys C$111,500.00 in Stock
Insider Buying: Pan Orient Energy Corp. Insider Buys C$111,500.00 in Stock
Physicians Realty Trust CEO Sells $92,400.00 in Stock
Physicians Realty Trust CEO Sells $92,400.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. COO Sells 1,650 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. COO Sells 1,650 Shares of Stock
Kevin G. Lafond Sells 21,570 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Stock
Kevin G. Lafond Sells 21,570 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report