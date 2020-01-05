Tricia Borga Suvari Sells 1,308 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $104,352.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,003.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tricia Borga Suvari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,434 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $229,185.16.

On Friday, November 1st, Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,327 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $161,193.15.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $82.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 14.95.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBT. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,707,000 after purchasing an additional 572,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,258,000 after purchasing an additional 485,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,271,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,069,000 after purchasing an additional 392,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,368,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

