Insider Buying: Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Insider Buys C$111,500.00 in Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.12 per share, with a total value of C$111,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 588,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$656,066.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 23,100 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.13 per share, with a total value of C$26,103.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. bought 140,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$168,000.00.

CVE POE opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.20. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.94 and a 52-week high of C$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.70 and a current ratio of 13.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. On average, analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

