Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) CEO Sells $92,400.00 in Stock

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John T. Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

DOC opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.41. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.61%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.34.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

