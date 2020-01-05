Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) COO Sells 1,650 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,627.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ralph A. Larossa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $104,032.50.

Shares of PEG opened at $58.70 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

