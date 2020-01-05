Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) COO Sells 1,650 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,627.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ralph A. Larossa also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 1st, Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $104,032.50.

Shares of PEG opened at $58.70 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Physicians Realty Trust CEO Sells $92,400.00 in Stock
Physicians Realty Trust CEO Sells $92,400.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. COO Sells 1,650 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. COO Sells 1,650 Shares of Stock
Kevin G. Lafond Sells 21,570 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Stock
Kevin G. Lafond Sells 21,570 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Stock
Stefan B. Schulz Sells 2,000 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. Stock
Stefan B. Schulz Sells 2,000 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. Stock
salesforce.com, inc. CFO Sells $143,593.92 in Stock
salesforce.com, inc. CFO Sells $143,593.92 in Stock
Sara Baack Sells 250 Shares of Equinix Inc Stock
Sara Baack Sells 250 Shares of Equinix Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report