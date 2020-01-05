Kevin G. Lafond Sells 21,570 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 21,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $98,143.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,131.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $4.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $836.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.58. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.34). Research analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 21.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 242.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 177,060 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 37.9% in the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 15,151,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,258 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

