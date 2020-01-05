Stefan B. Schulz Sells 2,000 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $121,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $61.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 1.12. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.78 and a fifty-two week high of $75.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). PROS had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 15.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,479,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,865,000 after purchasing an additional 888,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PROS by 45.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,498,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,038,000 after purchasing an additional 781,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PROS by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,234,000 after purchasing an additional 185,835 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 226.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,070,000 after purchasing an additional 691,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in PROS by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

