salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $143,593.92 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total value of $143,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,732.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $166.17 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.08 and its 200 day moving average is $154.55. The firm has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.70, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 250.0% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 234.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 127.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

