Sara Baack Sells 250 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total value of $145,977.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sara Baack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total value of $141,202.50.

On Friday, November 1st, Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.33, for a total value of $141,332.50.

Shares of EQIX opened at $585.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $565.01 and its 200-day moving average is $547.34. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $346.36 and a fifty-two week high of $609.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $581.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

