Sara Baack Sells 250 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total value of $145,977.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sara Baack also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 2nd, Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.81, for a total value of $141,202.50.
  • On Friday, November 1st, Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.33, for a total value of $141,332.50.

Shares of EQIX opened at $585.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $565.01 and its 200-day moving average is $547.34. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $346.36 and a fifty-two week high of $609.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $581.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Physicians Realty Trust CEO Sells $92,400.00 in Stock
Physicians Realty Trust CEO Sells $92,400.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. COO Sells 1,650 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. COO Sells 1,650 Shares of Stock
Kevin G. Lafond Sells 21,570 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Stock
Kevin G. Lafond Sells 21,570 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Stock
Stefan B. Schulz Sells 2,000 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. Stock
Stefan B. Schulz Sells 2,000 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. Stock
salesforce.com, inc. CFO Sells $143,593.92 in Stock
salesforce.com, inc. CFO Sells $143,593.92 in Stock
Sara Baack Sells 250 Shares of Equinix Inc Stock
Sara Baack Sells 250 Shares of Equinix Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report