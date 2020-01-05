Roland L. Williams Sells 4,000 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $779.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.42. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 58.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,924,000 after buying an additional 396,835 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $2,744,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,473,000 after buying an additional 47,113 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

ABTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Allegiance Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.82.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

