Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $160,500.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,324.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 11,250 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $223,650.00.
  • On Thursday, December 19th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $75,187.50.
  • On Thursday, December 12th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $150,450.00.
  • On Thursday, December 5th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $153,225.00.
  • On Friday, November 29th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $152,325.00.
  • On Thursday, November 21st, Artur Bergman sold 22,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $503,775.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 13th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $153,825.00.

FSLY opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. Fastly Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Physicians Realty Trust CEO Sells $92,400.00 in Stock
Physicians Realty Trust CEO Sells $92,400.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. COO Sells 1,650 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. COO Sells 1,650 Shares of Stock
Kevin G. Lafond Sells 21,570 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Stock
Kevin G. Lafond Sells 21,570 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Stock
Stefan B. Schulz Sells 2,000 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. Stock
Stefan B. Schulz Sells 2,000 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. Stock
salesforce.com, inc. CFO Sells $143,593.92 in Stock
salesforce.com, inc. CFO Sells $143,593.92 in Stock
Sara Baack Sells 250 Shares of Equinix Inc Stock
Sara Baack Sells 250 Shares of Equinix Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report