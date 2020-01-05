Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $160,500.00 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,324.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 11,250 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $223,650.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $75,187.50.

On Thursday, December 12th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $150,450.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $153,225.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $152,325.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Artur Bergman sold 22,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $503,775.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Artur Bergman sold 7,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $153,825.00.

FSLY opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. Fastly Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLY. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

