Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Insider Albert Seymour Sells 9,133 Shares

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) insider Albert Seymour sold 9,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $187,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Albert Seymour also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Albert Seymour sold 9,300 shares of Homology Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $150,939.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Albert Seymour sold 9,300 shares of Homology Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $149,358.00.

FIXX stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Homology Medicines Inc has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.33% and a negative net margin of 4,740.81%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Homology Medicines Inc will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Homology Medicines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. FIX assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $36.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Homology Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

