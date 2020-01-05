Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

SBT opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $408.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.40 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 31.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 46.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 21.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

