Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

SBT opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $408.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.40 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 31.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 46.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 21.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Physicians Realty Trust CEO Sells $92,400.00 in Stock
Physicians Realty Trust CEO Sells $92,400.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. COO Sells 1,650 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. COO Sells 1,650 Shares of Stock
Kevin G. Lafond Sells 21,570 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Stock
Kevin G. Lafond Sells 21,570 Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Stock
Stefan B. Schulz Sells 2,000 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. Stock
Stefan B. Schulz Sells 2,000 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. Stock
salesforce.com, inc. CFO Sells $143,593.92 in Stock
salesforce.com, inc. CFO Sells $143,593.92 in Stock
Sara Baack Sells 250 Shares of Equinix Inc Stock
Sara Baack Sells 250 Shares of Equinix Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report