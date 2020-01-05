Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

