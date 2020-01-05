Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Insider John C. Davis, Jr. Sells 11,294 Shares

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) insider John C. Davis, Jr. sold 11,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $169,861.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MGTA stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 43.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,944,000 after buying an additional 488,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 884,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 380,135 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 1,199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 143,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 132,497 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 55,436 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

