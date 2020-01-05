Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell Sells 22,127 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 22,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $211,976.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,195.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.18 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.61% and a negative net margin of 216.02%. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Amicus Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen set a $31.00 target price on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,330,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,580,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,581,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,708,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,718,000 after acquiring an additional 278,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,482,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,211 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.