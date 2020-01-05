Insider Selling: First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Sells $181,470.56 in Stock

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $181,470.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,966.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.49.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Equities research analysts predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 10.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 9.7% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 39.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

